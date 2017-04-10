Deputies: 8 taken into custody after ...

Deputies: 8 taken into custody after fight on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a fight in progress on I-26 at mile marker 25 around 12:30 on Sunday. When deputies arrived, they noticed eight people along the side of the road and two black Honda Accords with paper tags.

