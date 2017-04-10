Dash Wilder Reportedly Suffered Jaw Injury, Expected to Be out Until Early July
Dash Wilder may be out until July after suffering a broken jaw at a WWE live event, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Monday. According to the Internet Wrestling Database , Wilder last wrestled Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
