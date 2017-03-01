York Co. seeks to not return Confederate flag to courtroom
York County is requesting an opinion from the South Carolina attorney general about whether it has to return a Confederate flag to the county's renovated courtroom. The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports reports the county's lawyer wrote the attorney general last week, saying the flag and other Confederate items aren't monuments or memorials.
