USC Upstate hosts conference on ending child abuse
Officials from USC Upstate said a child-abuse pediatrician and a psychiatrist with more than a decade of experience treating trauma victims who suffer from addiction will be among the featured speakers at the "A Brighter Future: Ending Child Abuse through Advocacy and Education" conference at the university. Registration for the conference, which is now in its eighth year, will begin at 8 a.m. in the University Readiness Center located at 800 University Way in Spartanburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|19 hr
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC