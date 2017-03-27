Troopers: Six injured, roadway blocked after Spartanburg Co. crash
The two-vehicle collision was reported on U.S. 221 near Southport Road just after 3:15 p.m. The roadway is blocked while crews work to clear the scene. Troopers said six people were injured in the collision.
