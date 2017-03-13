The Lauren Ashtyn Collection Opens Salon and Extension Bar
Industry-leading provider of luxury hairpieces, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, will be celebrating the opening of their first Signature Salon and Extension Bar in downtown Spartanburg, SC. An invitation to the Grand Opening on March 25th at 12:00 PM has been extended to all who wish to attend.
