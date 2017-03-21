The Agenda: Summey delivers Meals on ...

The Agenda: Summey delivers Meals on Wheels; Gowdy drills Comey on leaks

Read more: Charleston City Paper

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey volunteered on Monday for Meals on Wheels, a federal program that's set for elimination in President Donald Trump's proposed budget A proposed method to stabilize the state pension system could force local governments and schools to reduce services. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal SB Nation headline : 'NCAA moved March Madness out of North Carolina because of HB2, only to run into Confederate flags in South Carolina' Dylann Roof's friend Joey Meek will be sentenced today after lying to the FBI about what he knew about Roof's mass murder at Mother Emanuel in 2015.

Spartanburg, SC

