Students see a Accidents Disappeara

Image courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Magician Chris Stewart performs a magic trick with Fairforest Elementary School third grade students Yandel Arteaga and Grace Stewart. Stewart performed his safety-themed magic show "Making Accidents Disappear" at Fairforest Elementary in Spartanburg, Carlisle Foster's Grove Elementary in Chesnee, and Jonesville Elementary/Middle in Jonesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.