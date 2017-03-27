Students named to academic lists - 6:00 am updated:

Students named to academic lists - 6:...

More than 50 students from the Union County area have been named to the Fall 2016 Chancellor's List and Dean's List at USC Upstate. To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn a 4.0 and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.

