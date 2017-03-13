State's e-filing program for civil la...

State's e-filing program for civil lawsuits comes to Horry County

There's no more walking through civil lawsuit files for Horry County attorneys, judges and court workers now that the S.C. Courts e-filing program has come to Horry County. Georgetown County is next!

