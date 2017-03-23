Spartanburg Co. sheriff to reveal results of Operation Rolling Thunder
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office will reveal the arrests made and items seized during the 2017 Operation Rolling Thunder on Friday. During the annual, week-long enforcement blitz, deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office partner with law enforcement officers from other agencies in the state to crack down on crime along the I-85 corridor in Spartanburg County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar 1
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb 26
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC