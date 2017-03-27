Spartanburg Co. jury finds DSS neglig...

Spartanburg Co. jury finds DSS negligent, awards family of abused baby $3.75 M

Read more: WMBF

A Spartanburg County jury has awarded the family of a baby girl who was badly beaten more than three million dollars after finding the Department of Social Services negligent in investigating reports of abuse in the child's case. A verdict reached on March 13 orders $3.75 million be paid to the victim's family for compensatory damages, according to a news release from Hite and Stone Attorneys at Law.

Spartanburg, SC

