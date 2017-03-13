SC legislators vote to fire public sa...

SC legislators vote to fire public safety director

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The proposal by House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, passed on a 76-20 vote. It eliminates funding for the director position of the Department of Public Safety in the state's roughly $8 billion budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar 1 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb 26 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan '17 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec '16 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec '16 Dr Wu 2
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Spartanburg County was issued at March 15 at 7:35PM EDT

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,634 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC