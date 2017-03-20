Rotary honored by Dixie Youth/Girls -
Photo courtesy of Union Rotary Club During Tuesday's Union Rotary Club meeting at Coventant Baptist Church, Kristy and Tim Garner presented Club President Torance Inman with a plaque in honor of Rotary's sponsorship of Dixie Youth/Girls for the 2016 year. Inman then presented them with a check from the Club for the 2017 Dixie Youth/Girls sponsorship.
