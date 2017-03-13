Report: Upstate man to serve 15 years for violent assault of estranged wife with knife and metal ...
A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to breaking into the home of his estranged wife and holding her at knife point, per reports. Reports state, 55-year-old Tommie Lee Wells Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree burglary, kidnapping, and a domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charge for an incident that occurred in December 2015.
