Renovations to Spartanburg jail bring changes to visitation
The Spartanburg County Detention Center's $250,000 renovations mean inmates and visitors will no longer see each other in person through a window - instead, visitation will be done via video monitor. The renovations took seven weeks to complete and the new changes will be rolled out Tuesday.
