Release: Sheri Few Rolls Out Religious Liberty Agenda

Republican Congressional candidate Sheri Few today laid out a three-point plan to "protect religious freedom in America and defend individual liberty." Few endorsed the First Amendment Defense Act, introduced by Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee , that would stop government agencies from punishing people for religious objections to same-sex marriage as well as rescinding the Johnson Amendment that restricts First Amendment rights of pastors and other clergy-members.

