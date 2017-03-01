Portion of Airport Rd. in Spartanburg...

Portion of Airport Rd. in Spartanburg to close as runway extension project gets underway

A portion of Airport Road in Spartanburg will close Wednesday as construction crews continue work extending the runway at the City of Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, city officials said. A section of road starting at the intersection of Ammons Road will be permanently closed to make way for the runway extension.

