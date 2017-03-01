Portion of Airport Rd. in Spartanburg to close as runway extension project gets underway
A portion of Airport Road in Spartanburg will close Wednesday as construction crews continue work extending the runway at the City of Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, city officials said. A section of road starting at the intersection of Ammons Road will be permanently closed to make way for the runway extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb 26
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC