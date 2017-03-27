Police: Video showed special needs st...

Police: Video showed special needs student being harassed, attacked on school bus

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WMBF

Spartanburg police are investigating after video from on board a school bus showed a special needs student being harassed and attacked by another student. Police said the attack happened on Monday while the victim and the suspect were riding home from Spartanburg High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Sat Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar 19 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar 18 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan '17 Facts Trump Libs 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC