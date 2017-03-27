Police: Video showed special needs student being harassed, attacked on school bus
Spartanburg police are investigating after video from on board a school bus showed a special needs student being harassed and attacked by another student. Police said the attack happened on Monday while the victim and the suspect were riding home from Spartanburg High School.
