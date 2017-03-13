Police: Narcotics officer attacked, i...

Police: Narcotics officer attacked, injured by K9 while serving search warrant

A Spartanburg Police Narcotics Officer was attacked and injured by a K9 officer while serving a search warrant, reports state. Per the report, an officer was assisting the Spartanburg Tactical and Narcotics Unit in serving a warrant Friday around 1 p.m. near a residence on Westview Boulevard.

