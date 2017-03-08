Oscar Thomas Griffin
Funeral services will be conducted for Oscar Thomas Griffin, 86, of Moore, S.C., at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Moore Church of Christ, 2798 Moore Duncan Hwy, Moore, S.C., by Minister John T. Griffin. Burial will be in Moore Church of Christ Cemetery.
