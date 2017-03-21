Operation "Rolling Facism" Is Underway

Spartanburg County, S.C. sheriff Chuck Wright is conducting his annual " Rolling Fascism " exercise in the Palmetto Upstate this week. Which means motorists traveling along Interstates 26 and 85 are at elevated risk of being pulled for "following too closely," "failing to signal a lane change," "driving left of center" or some other ridiculous excuse for officers to execute unlawful searches of vehicles.

