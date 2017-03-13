McJimpsey to speak at seminar

McJimpsey to speak at seminar

Photo courtesy of Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church Apostle Ryan McJimpsey, Pastor of Family Worship Ministries of Spartanburg, will speak at the Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church Harvest Rally on Saturday. He will be speaking on mental healthcare and emotional wellness.

