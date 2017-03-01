Make-A-Wish grants Upstate teen's wish to help other kids battling cancer

When Make-A-Wish told Patrick he could wish for anything he wanted, he didn't ask to go to Disney World, or meet his favorite sports team Patrick made a wish to give back to other kids fighting cancer. Patrick, a 17-year-old from Spartanburg, SC, who loves the thrill of the speedway, is battling a life-threatening illness called osteosarcoma of the facial bone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.