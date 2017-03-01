Major SC Infrastructure Shakeup
Replacing Graham on the board? John White - an attorney from Spartanburg, S.C. who ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the South Carolina Senate last year. The STIB was the subject of a heated debate last year when powerful S.C. Senate president Hugh Leatherman - who is also a member of the bank's board - attempted to route $200 million in new borrowing into its coffers.
