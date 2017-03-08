Lawsuit alleges Upstate doctor used Y...

Lawsuit alleges Upstate doctor used Youtube to perform medical...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: WMBF

An Upstate physician is being sued for allegedly using Youtube to try and perform a complicated medical procedure that resulted in his patient's death. The wife of Patrick Eugene Kelly alleges her husband died after receiving faulty care from a South Carolina doctor, practicing under a variety of trade names including Union Medical Center, Wallace Thompson Hospital, Spartanburg Regional Hospital and Medical Group of the Carolinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar 1 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb 26 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan '17 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec '16 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec '16 Dr Wu 2
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Spartanburg County was issued at March 11 at 11:21PM EDT

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC