Lawsuit alleges Upstate doctor used Youtube to perform medical...
An Upstate physician is being sued for allegedly using Youtube to try and perform a complicated medical procedure that resulted in his patient's death. The wife of Patrick Eugene Kelly alleges her husband died after receiving faulty care from a South Carolina doctor, practicing under a variety of trade names including Union Medical Center, Wallace Thompson Hospital, Spartanburg Regional Hospital and Medical Group of the Carolinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar 1
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb 26
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC