Lane closures announced in Spartanburg during new water line installation
Spartanburg Water announced planned lane closures for Tuesday on Daniel Morgan Avenue, between Ezell Street and Henry Street due to a water line replacement. According to Spartanburg Water, this will require the intersection of Daniel Morgan Avenue and Ezell Street to be partially closed from Tuesday to Thursday, depending on weather conditions.
