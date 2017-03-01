Johnson is Teacher of the Year -

A teacher with 21 years experience making children's lives better through "education and love" has been named the Monarch Elementary School Teacher of the Year. On Thursday, Monarch Elementary School issued a press release stating that it "is proud to announce Mrs. Tonya Horne Johnson's election as 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year."

