Guilty pleas heard in General Session...

Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Union Daily Times

The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Young of Charleston last week in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. - Lindsay Rae Crisp, 166 Neal Shoals Road Lot 2, Union, to possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar 19 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar 18 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar 1 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan '17 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec '16 Free baby girl 80
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC