Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court -
The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Young of Charleston last week in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. - Lindsay Rae Crisp, 166 Neal Shoals Road Lot 2, Union, to possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.
