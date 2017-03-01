Gov. McMaster replaces SC roads bank ...

Gov. McMaster replaces SC roads bank chairman

9 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster replaced the Charleston chairman of the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank with a Spartanburg attorney on Wednesday. "The governor felt the bank would benefit from an Upstate representative, and has the highest confidence in Mr. White's ability to work with statewide leadership to secure our state's economic prosperity," said Brian Symmes, McMaster's spokesman.

