Firefighters warn of dangers in using gasoline for outdoor burning, explain what's legal to burn

The North Spartanburg Fire Department will hold a demonstrational event Thursday to discuss the dangers of using gasoline to burn debris and what is legal to burn. The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the Wingo Park Station, located at 2621 New Cut Road).

