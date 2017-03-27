Firefighters warn of dangers in using gasoline for outdoor burning, explain what's legal to burn
The North Spartanburg Fire Department will hold a demonstrational event Thursday to discuss the dangers of using gasoline to burn debris and what is legal to burn. The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the Wingo Park Station, located at 2621 New Cut Road).
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar 1
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC