European execs wary of U.S. trade changes

President Donald Trump's vows to turn American trade policy toward a more protectionist stance, including imposing a 35 percent tariff on imported cars, could have far-reaching consequences for European automakers. European auto executives who gathered here last week for the annual Geneva auto show have found themselves having to deal unexpectedly with trade issues in markets, including Britain and the United States, that just a year ago seemed steady.

