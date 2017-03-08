Dispatch: All residents safe after house fire in Spartanburg Co.
The Duncan Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire in Spartanburg County late Tuesday night, dispatchers say. Dispatchers say everyone inside the home located on the 200 block of Woods Chapel Road was able to get out safely.
