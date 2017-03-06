Deputies shoot, kill man after answer...

Deputies shoot, kill man after answering woman's 911 call

11 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

Authorities in South Carolina say deputies answering a 911 call have shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them. Sheriff Will Lewis told local media outlets that deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call Saturday in Greenville County, about 30 miles west of Spartanburg, in which the woman who called 911 said her estranged husband was on the porch of the home with a gun.

Spartanburg, SC

