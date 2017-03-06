Deputies investigating reported assau...

Deputies investigating reported assault at Spartanburg bowling alley

Read more: WMBF

The 25-year-old victim told deputies the assault happened around 1 a.m. at Paradise Bowling Lanes on East Blackstock Road. According to investigative reports, the victim was bowling with friends when he told deputies "some 'racial rednecks' began to say 'racist stuff against Russian people,'" the report states.

Spartanburg, SC

