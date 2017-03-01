Coroner: NC man dies in South Carolina industrial accident
Coroner Dennis Fowler says 68-year-old Johnny Kent of Morrisville died Saturday at Spartanburg Medical Center. He says Kent was injured while work at the Global Carolina plant.
