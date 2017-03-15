BMW Has At Least One Quality Control Inspector Who Plays By Their Own Rules
We were sent this amazing picture of a brand-new BMW X5 by a dealer who'd like to remain anonymous, if you don't mind. This is how the car came from the factory, with one black leather seat back, and one white one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar 1
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb 26
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC