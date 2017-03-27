Biblical Studies begins March 27 -
Persons interested in better serving God and improving their knowledge and understanding of His Word will have the opportunity to do so when the Believer's Institute For Biblical Studies offers classes this Spring at Welcome Baptist Church. The Believer's Institute was founded in 1969 as a correspondence study under the direction of Dr. Edward McAbee.
