Best barbecue in South Carolina comes from the Upstate, Southern Living says
In an online poll to determine the magazine's annual South's Best awards , voters didn't muster much love for any of the city's smoked meat joints, despite choosing Charleston as the best city in the South. Nor were they moved to recommend one of the Midlands' many well-known institutions.
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar 1
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
