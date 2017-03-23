Alimony reform bill heads to the Senate floor
Those seeking a relief from paying indefinite alimony got a small victory Tuesday when a panel voted to send a bill to the Senate floor. The measure makes it easier for judges to order alimony payments that would not extend for someone's lifetime.
