Academic Honors for the Grand Strand
Olivia Rose Dunlap of Pawley's Island has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College Dean's List for grades earned during the fall 2016 semester. To achieve the Dean's List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5. Thomas Michael Parker of Surfside Beach has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College President's List for grades earned during the fall 2016 academic semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar 1
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb 26
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC