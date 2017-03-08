Academic Honors for the Grand Strand

Olivia Rose Dunlap of Pawley's Island has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College Dean's List for grades earned during the fall 2016 semester. To achieve the Dean's List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5. Thomas Michael Parker of Surfside Beach has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College President's List for grades earned during the fall 2016 academic semester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.