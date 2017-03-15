$150K Powerball ticket sold in Spartanburg
A Powerball ticket that was sold in Spartanburg at the QuickTrip on 7114 Lone Oak Rd. for Saturday's drawing is worth $150,000. According to the SC Education Lottery, the ticket holder stands to benefit from the purchase of PowerPlay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar 1
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb 26
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC