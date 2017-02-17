Woman chained in container says captor bragged about killing
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo provided by CBS, host Phillip McGraw, right, talks with Kala Brown, the 30-year-old woman from South Carolina who was kidnapped with her boyfriend in August 2016, for an interview on his television show, "Dr. Phil," in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC