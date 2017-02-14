United Way gets $90,000 grant -

On behalf of the Spartanburg County Behavioral Health Taskforce, United Way of the Piedmont is pleased to announce the recent award of a $90,000 grant from the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation. The grant will support the Behavioral Health Task Force's newest endeavor to bring a Reassurance Line to Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union Counties.

