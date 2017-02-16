Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces ...

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

Read more: The Miami Herald

New Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke at Tuesday's White House press briefing, opening by talking about the Venezuelan vice president Tareck El Aissami and sanctions. He also answered questions about sanctions on Russia.

Spartanburg, SC

