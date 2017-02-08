The South Carolina woman who was stuck in Iran following Trump's...

In this photo provided by Eric Martinez, Nazanin Zinouri, front left, and her colleagues from Modjoul, a startup technology firm in Clemson, S.C., pose for a photo after Zinouri arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Zinouri, an Iranian engineer who had been blocked from returning to South Carolina by President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations, returned to the U.S. on Sunday.

