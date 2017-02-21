The greatest friend wea ll ever have -
The Union Times The song goes "what a friend we have in Jesus" and it's true, what a friend we do have in Jesus, a friend greater than any other friend we'll ever have in life and beyond. Friends come and go from our lives and the feelings we have for our friends and they have for us wax and wane over time.
