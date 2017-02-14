Teacher paralyzed in wreck seeks help...

Teacher paralyzed in wreck seeks help purchasing specialized SUV

13 hrs ago

Josh Steadings said his wheelchair isn't even visible to his 8th grade history students anymore. They only see the laid back, well-liked teacher at Mabry Middle School, whose life was forever changed after an accident two years ago.

Spartanburg, SC

