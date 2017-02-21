Taylor addresses Rotary about Boy Scouts - 6:00 am updated:
Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club Rotarian Mike Cassels recently welcomed Thomas Taylor to the Union Rotary Club to talk about the importance of the Boy Scouts. He is the Senior District Executive of the Daniel Morgan District with the Boy Scouts of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC