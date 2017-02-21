Spartanburg officers ask for help ide...

Spartanburg officers ask for help identifying larceny suspects

19 hrs ago

Officers posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that one of the individuals is a suspect connected to a recent larceny from Belk at Westgate Mall. The second man is a larceny suspect from a local Spartanburg city business, they say.

Spartanburg, SC

